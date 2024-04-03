×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hits Out At Bollywood Stars Over Fake Patriotism: They Are Being Paid

Veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared that he regrets being a patriot as he paid a heavy price being desh bhakt in the film industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhijeet Bhattacharya
A file photo of Abhijeet Bhattacharya. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Abhijeet Bhattacharya is one of the renowned playback singers who has given numerous soulful hit tracks to Hindi cinema. With a career spanning over three decades, he has sung songs such as Chunnari Chunnari, Main agar Saamne, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha and more. Apart from his singing prowess, the veteran singer has also been in the limelight over her controversial remarks. Speaking of which, the singer in a recent interview spoke about paying a price for being a "true desh bhakt". He revealed that Bollywood has double standards people.

Bollywood celebs are paid to be a desh bhakt, claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhijeet shared that he regrets being a patriot and added that I laugh at my foolishness but have just one thing to say, "Pretend to be a patriot, but don’t become a real one". He added that some so-called patriots are being paid to put on an act to be a deshbhakt, while he suffered to be the "only patriot in this industry."

(A file photo of Abhijeet | Image: Instagram)

He further claimed that in Bollywood not a single celeb is a true patriot. Without naming the celebs, he explained his point and said, "A husband will say something and the wife will make fun of it in parliament. If one is offering prayres at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, the wife’s political party doesn’t support it and badmouths it. That’s why I say that don’t force someone to be a patriot, I have lost a lot of things because of it). Now I am what I am. I will only sing and entertain people.”

(A file photo of Abhijeet | Image: Instagram)

Abhijeet Bhattacharya claims he’s only sung for superstars

The singer also got candid about only singing for superstars and claimed that a singer is only successful if he has a heroic voice. Abhijeet, who has sung for actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan, revealed "Hero ko bannane mein bahut bada haath hota hai ek gaane ka, gaano ka. (A song plays a major role in the fame of actors).”

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:31 IST

