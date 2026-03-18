Absolute Chaos: Dhurandhar 2 Fans Flay Team Over Preview Cancellation All Over India

While the anticipation surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge is peaking every minute before its release on March 19, fans expressed their frustration over the cancellation of paid previews on March 18 in many regions in India and abroad.

For the first time, fan fever reached its peak for a movie release as Dhurandhar 2 saw exceptional response for its paid previews, with collections touching ₹50 crore mark. However, fans who shelled out extra money for pre-release shows were left hugely disappointed as in many regions in India, preview shows were delayed and even cancelled as prints did not arrive on time.

For the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, cinema halls even promised quick refunds as they confirmed that previews in these languages won't be playing out as planned on March 18. In other regions, the Hindi version also arrived late and 5 pm shows were delayed by hours, with fans getting no official update as to when, if at all, the previews on March 18, would finally play.

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Visuals of crowded theatres with Dhurandhar 2 show not starting on time have gone viral on social media, inviting criticism. Some fans even floated memes of the movie team to make light of the situation.

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It appeared as if the team was racing against time to deliver the movie prints to cinema halls. Some social media handles were even sharing timely updates related to the status of previews of Dhurandhar 2 in India and other overseas locations. People in cinemas where the show began on time even started sharing spoilers online as the movie played.