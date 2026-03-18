Nora Fatehi Objects To Use Of Her AI-Generated Images With Sanjay Dutt In Sarke Chunar Song, Says She 'Warned' Director Of Imminent Backlash

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, who features in the controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in the upcoming Kannada film KD The Devil, has reacted to the track's Hindi version being taken down from YouTube after objection to its lyrics and visuals. The song was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a sexual act. Since then, it has been the focus of outrage on social media and elsewhere.

Nora broke her silence in the matter and shared a video message on Instagram, saying, “I haven't been able to see what's going on. I shot the song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song I said yes to it was a big film and with the icon Sanjay Dutt and the song was a remake of Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main. When I'm on the set filming this I'm relying on the filmmakers to translate the song and that is what I go by.”

Nora shared further, "When they were translating the song to me, nothing seemed inappropriate. What they have done in Hindi with dubbing the song, I had no idea about it. They didn't take any approval or permission from me. When I was invited for the launch too, I had objection to the lyrical video as they had used very unflattering photos of me. They put these photos in the lyrical version without my permission and then they created an image of mine and Sanjay Dutt which was AI generated. I was irritated with what I saw but I had to be respectful in front of the media so I have to carry myself in a certain way. I was conflicted with what I was seeing on screen."

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She added, "When they played the Hindi version, I knew we were gonna have issues. I told the director this is not gonna be okay and it will invite a lot of backlash. I disassociated myself from the project. I flagged the director and told him my image and reputation are on the line. As artists like me, we don't have backing. We are not nepo kids. We don't have have power behind us. We are just individuals and the audience behind us. I have been lucky in Bollywood to work with a lot of people who have respect for my creative call on things. There are certain places where they don't listen or care about my opinion. All the backlash forced them to delete the song and I'm grateful for that. Hold the filmmakers and people who make such content accountable. Start using their name and images then only they will have some fear, responsibility and accountability. Artists don't have control over such scenarios. I will be more careful. Thank you for the backlash."

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