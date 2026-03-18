Fact Check: Dhurandhar The Revenge Poster Shows Turbaned Ranveer Singh Smoking?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to storm cinema halls with paid previews on March 18. The full-fledged rollout will happen internationally on March 19 and the fan anticipation is sky high. Dhurandhar 2 has set the record for highest pre-sales for an Indian movie and is likely to surpass the day 1 biz of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule in India, with guaranteed ₹100 crore+ opening (including previews) in all languages. There have been issues related to the delivery of Tamil and Telugu prints leading to cancelling of previews in some regions in India and the US, but the team is working hard to move past this hurdle.

Meanwhile, an alleged poster of Ranveer Singh from the movie has courted controversy right before the release of the much awaited Dhurandhar sequel. It shows his character in a turban and smoking a cigarette. Since tobacco consumption is strictly prohibited in the Sikh community, this specific promotional material from the movie led to a legal notice being issued to the makers as well. Some believed that the poster was real as Ranveer plays a Sikh, named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the movie. After being planted as a spy in Pakistan, Jaskirat becomes Hamza Ali Mazhari.

An AI generated poster of Dhurandhar 2 has invited criticism | Image: X

Soon after this alleged poster from Dhurandhar 2 went viral, a large section of the internet exposed the truth, mentioning that it was a fan-made art work and not an official poster of the movie. Some even mentioned that the film doesn't have a new song titled Pralay. This is in fact the title of Ranveer's next movie, billed as a zombie thriller.

Advertisement

Like many, Paramjit Singh Sarna, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi State), also got fooled by the poster of Dhurandhar 2. Sarna shared a detailed post on X slamming the AI-generated poster without knowing it's not real.

Advertisement