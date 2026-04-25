Movies Releasing In May: With Ek Din, Daadi Ki Shaadi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil And Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bollywood Eyes Summer Of Love

Cinegoers will be spoilt for choice in the coming month with a big Bollywood lineup. Following a large lull after the release of Dhurandhar 2 in March, the cinema halls are all set to be buzzing with action. From romance dramas and family entertainers to comedies, May is filled with a bouquet of genres in movie releases, with romance as the lingering theme of all. Check out the most anticipated releases of the month ahead.



Ek Din, May 1

Ek Din is set to arrive as Junaid Khan's third major project in a leading role, while Sai Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut with the same. The actress will be next seen in the highly anticipated project, Ramayana, as Goddess Sita. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Sunil Pandey. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai drama, One Day. In a rare occurrence, the makers commenced the advanced booking collections of Ek Din 40 days before the film's release on May 1.

Daadi Ki Shaadi, May 8

Announced last year, the family drama features Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As per the makers, Daadi Ki Shaadi is "a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love." Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do, May 15

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is the third part in the franchise. This time, the narrative follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who finds himself entangled not between two, but three women, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

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Chand Mera Dil, May 22

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The musical romance boasts the fresh new pairing of Lakshya and Ananya Panday. The teaser hints at the film's story being centred around an emotional breakdown, signalling that love alone may not be enough to sustain their relationship, as it grows heavier and more complicated over time.



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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, May 22

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It marks Varun's return to the rom-com genre after his patriotic role in Border 2. The film also reunites Varun with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, a duo known for delivering light-hearted entertainers over the years. The film was earlier planned for June 5 and before that April 10, before the final date was locked.





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