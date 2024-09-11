Published 16:02 IST, September 11th 2024
Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's Father Anil Arora Dies by Suicide in Mumbai: Police
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a police official said. He was 65.
Malaika Arora's Anil Arora died on Wednesday morning | Image: Joyce Arora/Instagram
