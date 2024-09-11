sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:02 IST, September 11th 2024

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora's Father Anil Arora Dies by Suicide in Mumbai: Police

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a police official said. He was 65.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Malaika Arora's Anil Arora died on Wednesday morning
Malaika Arora's Anil Arora died on Wednesday morning | Image: Joyce Arora/Instagram
  • 2 min read
15:04 IST, September 11th 2024