Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Doing Intimate Scenes In Dil Dhokha Aur Desire Amid Trolling For Her 'Bold Image'

After Bigg Boss 19, show's winner Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola has been trending on social media. An actress, Akanksha first grabbed attention for her bold fit in the reality TV show during the family week. On Bigg Boss, Akanksha and Gaurav also opened up about their relationship, mentioning that they don't want kids since Akanksha was not open to the idea. She even admitted that she didn't intend to grow her family and was instead focused on her work.

At the same time, Akanksha's bold image became a taking point on social media. From her outfits, to dance moves at gatherings, reels and photos on social media, everything came under scrutiny, with many even saying that she was "crossing lines" despite being married. Akanksha remained steadfast in the face of criticism and even found support from her husband. Trolling even gave way to Gaurav and Akanksha's divorce rumours.

Recently, Akanksha's chemistry with her Dil Dhokha Aur Desire co-stars is also being read into. Talking about doing intimates scenes onscreen and her comfort level, she said, "The censorship laws are getting stricter. In our show, we have shot scenes keeping censorship guidelines in mind. Ham hamare comfort zone mein hi the. Director lajawaab the kyunki agar woh nahi hote toh hum kuch bhi nahi kar paate. Even though the male co-stars were shy doing the intimate scenes, they made sure that the woman was comfortable. I even felt bad for them because they feel neglected. For all such scenes, we do workshops and training to get comfortable with each other. It doesn't matter if you know the person you are doing the scenes with. There is a lot of process before shooting such scenes. Our inhibitions are addressed during intimacy workshops. We are aware of each other's comfort and no lines are crossed. There is also a level of trust. In the schedule, such scenes are shot sometime during the middle of production so you get comfortable with your co-star."