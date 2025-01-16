Published 09:34 IST, January 16th 2025
Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE Updates: Bollywood Star Stabbed At Home, Hospitalised
Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE: Devara actor was stabbed at 2 AM on Thursday at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
Veteran actor Saif Ali Khan, who is known for giving hit movies to Bollywood, was stabbed by an unknown person at his residence at 2 AM on Thursday. Following the incident, the Adipurush actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he is being treated for his injuries.
Live Blog
09:32 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif ali Khan's Health Update
Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said Saif is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain anesthesiologist and Dr Nisha Gandhi.
09:31 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Admitted To Lilavati At 3:30 AM
Following the incident, he was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. He has suffered six injuries, two of which are deeper. Of this one is close to the spine.
09:29 IST, January 16th 2025
Deputy Commissioner of Police Reacts
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor (Saif Ali Khan) and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."
09:28 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Attacked
When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, some family members were present in the house, an official told PTI. The incident occured around 2 AM on Thursday.
09:28 IST, January 16th 2025
Unknown person entered Saif ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's residence
An unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence at midnight and argued with his maid, late last night.
Updated 09:34 IST, January 16th 2025