sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Saif Ali Khan Stabbed | Biden's Farewell Speech | Hindenburg Shutdown | Gaza Truce Deal | Gautam Gambhir | Suchir Balaji | Maha Kumbh |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 09:34 IST, January 16th 2025

Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE Updates: Bollywood Star Stabbed At Home, Hospitalised

Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE: Devara actor was stabbed at 2 AM on Thursday at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Saif Ali Khan attacked, what happed to Bollywood actor.
Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked with Knife at Bandra Residence in Mumbai – Live Updates | Image: Instagram

Veteran actor Saif Ali Khan, who is known for giving hit movies to Bollywood, was stabbed by an unknown person at his residence at 2 AM on Thursday. Following the incident, the Adipurush actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Live Blog

Veteran actor Saif Ali Khan, who is known for giving hit movies to Bollywood, was stabbed by an unknown person at his residence at 2 AM on Thursday. Following the incident, the Adipurush actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he is being treated for his injuries.

09:32 IST, January 16th 2025

Saif ali Khan's Health Update

Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said Saif is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain anesthesiologist and Dr Nisha Gandhi.

09:31 IST, January 16th 2025

Saif Ali Khan Admitted To Lilavati At 3:30 AM

Following the incident, he was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. He has suffered six injuries, two of which are deeper. Of this one is close to the spine.

09:29 IST, January 16th 2025

Deputy Commissioner of Police Reacts

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor (Saif Ali Khan) and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."
 

09:28 IST, January 16th 2025

Saif Ali Khan Attacked

When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, some family members were present in the house, an official told PTI. The incident occured around 2 AM on Thursday.
 

09:28 IST, January 16th 2025

Unknown person entered Saif ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's residence

An unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence at midnight and argued with his maid, late last night. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:34 IST, January 16th 2025