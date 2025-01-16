Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE Updates: Bollywood Star Stabbed At Home, Hospitalised

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked with Knife at Bandra Residence in Mumbai – Live Updates | Image: Instagram

Veteran actor Saif Ali Khan, who is known for giving hit movies to Bollywood, was stabbed by an unknown person at his residence at 2 AM on Thursday. Following the incident, the Adipurush actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Live Blog

09:31 IST, January 16th 2025 Saif Ali Khan Admitted To Lilavati At 3:30 AM Following the incident, he was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. He has suffered six injuries, two of which are deeper. Of this one is close to the spine.

09:29 IST, January 16th 2025 Deputy Commissioner of Police Reacts According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor (Saif Ali Khan) and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."



09:28 IST, January 16th 2025 Saif Ali Khan Attacked When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, some family members were present in the house, an official told PTI. The incident occured around 2 AM on Thursday.



09:28 IST, January 16th 2025 Unknown person entered Saif ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's residence An unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence at midnight and argued with his maid, late last night.