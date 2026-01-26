Acts Like These Are Punishable: Varun Dhawan's 'Pull Up' Stunt Inside Mumbai Metro Invites Wrath Of Authorities

Following the release of Border 2, actor Varun Dhawan took a metro ride as part of the movie's promotion. The actor was seen interacting with the fans while on the way to a theatre to surprise cinegoers watching Border 2. Several videos of Varun from inside the train went viral on social media.

One such video caught the attention of Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). The authorities shared the video on their social media accounts along with a sharp message of safety. The caption along the post read, “This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, Varun Dhawan, Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro.”

For the unversed, in the video, Varun Dhawan could be seen performing pull-ups using the handle available for passengers' safety inside the metro coach. A while later, he also encourages onlookers to hold the safety bar atop and perform a pull-up. The video was shared by the actor on his Instagram stories as well, on Saturday.



Also Read: Disha-Talwiinder Walk Hand-in-Hand At Lollapalooza 2026, Fans React

In the strongly worded post, the MMMOCL stressed that the handle and bars are placed there for passenger safety and misusing them can lead to property damage and potential injuries. The caption read, “Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence." In the post, the Metro authorities urged passengers to ‘travel responsibly’.