Adah Sharma On Bagging Big Projects After The Kerala Story: People Said I'll Be Typecast As Bechari Ladki...

The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma participated in Republic Bharat's Rashtriya Sarvopari Sammelan on October 15. Speaking at the event, the actress shared her journey in Bollywood, especially after the release of the film The Kerala Story (2023), which was directed by Sudipto Sen. Adah's performance in the film received massive critical acclaim, and the movie won two recognitions at the National Film Awards - Best Direction (Sen) and Best Cinematography.

The actress spoke about the fear of being typecast after The Kerala Story. When asked if she has bagged any big projects, Adah shared, “I would like to believe that it did. I did because I did Sunflower Season 2 after The Kerala Story. Everyone told me after The Kerala Story, I would be typecast as a 'sweet ladki' who is a 'bechaari'. But in the series, Sunflower, I am almost the vamp. I played a bar dancer who was corrupt and snatched someone's eyeballs. I am even saying obscene things, because it was a negative character."

Adah added that she is fortunate enough to have featured in other movies such as Bastar: The Naxal Story and the series Reeta Sanyal. She continued, “After that, I did Bastar, which is a very powerful role, and I am very fortunate. I then proceeded to feature in Reeta Sanyal, in which I played 8 characters in one series. The film I am shooting for now, I am also very fortunate about that.”



Adah Sharma also spoke about getting death threats following the release of The Kerala Story. The actress stressed on focusing on the positive aspects. She said, “As humans, we tend to neglect the positivity and stress on the negative things that are being said about us. The Kerala Story, I think, has made history with the records it has broken and the number of people it impacted is just magical. So, I first saw that."



