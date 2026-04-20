Adil Hussain Opens Up About Being Both Sridevi And Her Daughter Janhvi Kapoor's Co-Star: 'Almost Like A Family Situation...' | Exclusive

Adil Hussain famously played the role of Sridevi's husband in the critically acclaimed film English Vinglish (2012). The movie marked the comeback of Sridevi on the big screens after 15 years of absence. A few years after the release of the film, the actress breathed her last in 2018.

Her demise was mourned by the entire nation, and her loss was especially felt by people closely associated with her. In an exclusive conversation with Republic World, Adil Hussain, who is gearing up for the release of his film Mercy on April 24, spoke about the bond he shared with the late actress. The actor is also among the few who have shared the screen with both Sridevi and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He appeared in the role of Kapoor's father in the 2024 film Ulajh.

Adil Hussain and Sridevi in a still from English Vinglish | Image: X

Recalling meeting a much younger Janhvi, Adil shared, “I have known Janhvi since she was 12 or something. We shot English Vinglish in 2010-11. She was very young then. I met her quite a few times; she came on the set with Sri Ji. Working with Sri Ji was a privilege. That was my second film in my life, in the Hindi film industry. Then I was asked to play the father of Janhvi (in Ulajh).”

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In the same conversation, he also spoke about English Vinglish 2, which was in the pipeline before the demise of Sridevi. Adil shared, “We were also about to start English Vinglish 2 before Sri Ji passed. When Sri Ji passed, it was a heartbreaking situation for Gauri (Shinde), Balki and all of us, the whole nation.”

Adil Hussain played the role of Janhvi Kapoor's father in the spy thriller Ulajh | Image: X

Having shared a close working relationship with Sridevi, Adil revealed that starring with Janhvi Kapoor felt like the natural course of action. He added, “It felt so organic. I immediately said of course, I would love to play the part. Boney (Kapoor) Ji also said I am so glad you are playing the part. It's almost like a family situation.”

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Without divulging much information, the actor also let out a little secret and said, "I am working with them again," concealing all details.