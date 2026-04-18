Toxic Extended Teaser Reveal: After Ramayana, Yash Releases 9-Minute Long Preview Of Geethu Mohandas Directorial Overseas Before India

Yash starrer Toxic is one of the most important movies scheduled to release this year. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the movie is set to hit the big screens on June 4, after being postponed from March 19. Ahead of the much-anticipated release, an extended cut of the movie's teaser was debuted at CinemaCon 2026.

Yash has been attending the ongoing CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. The actor is accompanied by Namit Malhotra for the promotions of their movie Ramayana. While promoting the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Yash also plugged in his upcoming movie, Toxic.

The first glimpse of Toxic was relased in India in March earlier. New footage from the film was presented at CinemaCon 2026 and was received with massive applause. As per reports, the teaser showcased at the premiere was 9 minutes long. Social media reports suggest that the extended cut features thrilling action scenes. The footage is yet to be released in India.

Talking about the film after the first glimpse, Yash also hinted at the plot of the movie. He said, "It's a father-son revenge saga. It's basically set in an interesting era. When India got independence, a small part of Goa was still under Portuguese rule till 1961. So that's the era we're setting the premise."



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This comes after the makers of Ramayana faced backlash for releasing the first glimpse of Lord Ram in the USA before India. Yash appears in the movie as Raavan and is also the co-producer of the duology. "

Yash's Toxic was earlier slated to release on March 19, but did not hit cinemas as planned. The makers have decided to push the release date of the action-thriller to June 4, 2026, due to the tensions in the Middle East. The film stars Yash in the lead role, along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It is written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.



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