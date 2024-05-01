Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently announced their engagement, putting a stamp on dating rumours. The couple shared a photo from the ceremony in a joint post on social media, along with an adorable caption. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the reason behind announcing her engagement to Siddharth on social media.

The reason behind Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's engagement announcement

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Aditi was asked about the memory shown to her, like "How, why and when" the image was clicked. When they showed Aditi her engagement photo, the actress shared their engagement took place at her family temple. She revealed that whenever something special happens in her family, they visit their 400-year-old temple to seek blessings. So, for engagement also they went there.

Opening up about officially confirming her relationship with Siddharth with an engagement photo, the Heeramandi actress shared the back story. "We shared this image on social media to clarify all the rumours that were doing the rounds at that time. My mother asked me to clarify things as she was getting back-to-back calls regarding the same," Aditi concluded.

Advertisement

When Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth fell in love with each other?

The couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, they fell in love with each other on the sets of their movie, Maha Samundram, in 2021. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who last year tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

When will Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot?

During the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth was asked about his wedding plans. To this, he replied it depends on the elders in their family. It is not like a shooting date that they can decide on their own. "The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide,” Siddharth concluded.