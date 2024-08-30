sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |

Published 23:32 IST, August 30th 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Wedding Venue Revealed, Couple To Get Married Around 400-year-old Temple

Aditi-Siddharth Wedding: The couple got engaged in March earlier this year and are looking to tie the knot by the end of 2024 in a traditional ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged in March earlier this year. | Image: Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:32 IST, August 30th 2024