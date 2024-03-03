English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur Wraps His Arms Around Ananya Panday In Romantic Photo From Anant-Radhika's Bash

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have not made their relationship official yet. Inside photos of them from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash are going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were among the several Bollywood celebrities who were in attendance at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. The couple, who are yet to make their relationship official, posed for the shutterbugs at the event. A photo of the couple is now going viral on social media. 

Ranveer Singh posed with the couple from the first night of the pre-wedding ceremony. 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: 4 Killed in Tragic Lighting, House Collapse in Mathura

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. IIT Kharagpur launches cloud-based bicycle sharing for clean commute

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  3. HanuMan Director On Why Success Of Small Films Must Be Celebrated

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Kolkata Metro: Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Other Sections Launch Next Week

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Family of 3 Found Dead in House, Cause Remains Unknown

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo