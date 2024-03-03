Aditya Roy Kapur Wraps His Arms Around Ananya Panday In Romantic Photo From Anant-Radhika's Bash

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were among the several Bollywood celebrities who were in attendance at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. The couple, who are yet to make their relationship official, posed for the shutterbugs at the event. A photo of the couple is now going viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh posed with the couple from the first night of the pre-wedding ceremony.