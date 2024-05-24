Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for the release of the most anticipated film Metro..In Dino. The film will hit the big screens on November 29 after several delays. The actor has now wrapped up the shoot for the movie, as per sources.

Aditya Roy Kapur shot for Metro In Dino in Delhi and Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur will share screenspace with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the upcoming movie. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and boasts an ensemble star cast. The stars have been shooting for the film in Delhi as well as Mumbai.

A file photo of Aditya Roy Kapur | Image: Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

Sources close to production have told ANI, “The actor has completed the final leg of the film's shoot. Aditya started the film shoot early this year in February. Major portions of the film were shot in Mumbai and Delhi. Aditya and Sara Ali Khan who are paired with him for the first time were often spotted shooting for it.” Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

What did the director say about Metro..In Dino?

Metro In Dino is a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is an anthology movie. Originally, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29 this year. It was then postponed to September. It will now hit the theatres on November 29.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier told ANI, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!" He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”