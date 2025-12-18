Adivi Sesh Reveals What Dhurandhar Accomplished That Major Couldn't Despite 'So Much Research' On 26/11 Attacks

Dhurandhar is receiving praise from the audience for its raw and real depiction of terrorism targeted at India. The movie shows IC 814 hijack incident, the 2001 parliament attacks and the 26/11 attacks on the Indian soil, perpetrated by radical islamists, in an unapologetic and fact-based manner. Many have found the scene featuring 26/11 attacks to be hard-hitting, deeply emotional and nerve wracking. In it, actual voice recordings of the terrorists and their handlers are played.

In a recent interview, actor Adivi Sesh, whose film Major (2022) is also based on the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, praised Dhurandhar highly and lauded its depiction of the 26/11 attacks, especially how it is told from the point of view of Pakistan. Adivi Sesh claimed that he did a lot of research on the attacks and India's retaliatory Operation Black Tornado, but could not image depicting the Pakistani side of things.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur launched the teaser of their upcoming film Dacoit in Mumbai | Image: X

At the teaser launch of his upcoming movie Dacoit, Adivi Sesh, who plays 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the hit film Major said, "I've tweeted about the movie (Dhurandhar). Aditya Dhar is a good friend of mine. I thought I had done so much of research on 26/11 attacks, the entire Operation Black Tornado. To know the Pakistani side of things was a new experience for me. I thought its an extraordinary film. It deserves to being India's biggest film at the moment."

Recently, a 26/11 attacks survivor reacted to the "red screen" scene in Dhurandhar and said that it sent chills down her spine. Aditya Dhar reacted to their praise, writing, "Your words remind us why this story had to be told. That moment was shaped to reflect the brutal truth. If it leaves a mark, it is to ensure we remember, stand united, and never allow such darkness to return. Thank you for surviving, for speaking, and for strengthening our collective resolve.”

