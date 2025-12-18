Payal Gamingg MMS Leak: After Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali, Payal Dhare's Private Video Stirs Controversy | All You Need To Know

Popular YouTuber Payal Dhare aka Payal Gamingg is going viral on social media after an alleged private video of her reportedly leaked online. Of late, many such MMS clips, seemingly of popular influencers, are being circulated widely on the internet. A few weeks back, Bengali influencers Dustu Sonali and Sofik SK were caught up in a similar controversy as their private video was leaked online. Now, Payal has fallen prey to something similar.

As news spread that Payal Gamingg's alleged MMS had leaked online, many rushed to social media to catch a glimpse of the circulating clip and to also verify if the woman in the leaked clip was indeed her or not. Some also questioned her about the same on Instagram by flooding her comments section. As per some reports, many were willing to shell out as much as ₹5000 for an online copy of the alleged MMS.

Payal Gaming reportedly features in a leaked MMS circulating online | Image: Instagram

However, Payal Gamingg took to Instagram to clarify that the woman in the viral video is not her. Earlier, several fans also flagged the alleged video of Payal Gamingg as AI-generated and not real. She affirmed the same in an Instagram note and warned those generating her deepfakes and circulating them.

Not just this, Payal Gamingg's old paparazzi video also circulated amid news that her alleged MMS was leaked. Many clickbait thumbnails claimed that she was spotted in the midst of her leaked video controversy. However, the spotting clip that is claimed to be from a recent event is actually from the premiere of the web series Ekaki, in early December.

Ashish Chanchlani and Payal Dhare at Ekaki web series premiere | Image: Instagram

Who is Payal Gamingg aka Payal Dhare?