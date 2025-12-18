Updated 18 December 2025 at 19:57 IST
Payal Gamingg MMS Leak: After Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali, Payal Dhare's Private Video Stirs Controversy | All You Need To Know
After the "19-minute" private video of Bengali influencers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali stirred a row and led to concerns over privacy, Payal Gamingg aka Payal Dhare allegedly features in a leaked MMS.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Popular YouTuber Payal Dhare aka Payal Gamingg is going viral on social media after an alleged private video of her reportedly leaked online. Of late, many such MMS clips, seemingly of popular influencers, are being circulated widely on the internet. A few weeks back, Bengali influencers Dustu Sonali and Sofik SK were caught up in a similar controversy as their private video was leaked online. Now, Payal has fallen prey to something similar.
As news spread that Payal Gamingg's alleged MMS had leaked online, many rushed to social media to catch a glimpse of the circulating clip and to also verify if the woman in the leaked clip was indeed her or not. Some also questioned her about the same on Instagram by flooding her comments section. As per some reports, many were willing to shell out as much as ₹5000 for an online copy of the alleged MMS.
However, Payal Gamingg took to Instagram to clarify that the woman in the viral video is not her. Earlier, several fans also flagged the alleged video of Payal Gamingg as AI-generated and not real. She affirmed the same in an Instagram note and warned those generating her deepfakes and circulating them.
Advertisement
Not just this, Payal Gamingg's old paparazzi video also circulated amid news that her alleged MMS was leaked. Many clickbait thumbnails claimed that she was spotted in the midst of her leaked video controversy. However, the spotting clip that is claimed to be from a recent event is actually from the premiere of the web series Ekaki, in early December.
Advertisement
Who is Payal Gamingg aka Payal Dhare?
Payal Dhare is a well-known gaming content creator. Her gameplay videos and live streams on YouTube are very popular. She hails from a small village named Chhindwara near Indore in Madhya Pradesh and has over 4.5 million subscribers on YT. She has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram also. Payal Gamingg was among the top Indian gamers invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the future of the Indian gaming industry.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 19:57 IST