IT Raids Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai Home In Connection With ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Complainant Deepak Kothari has claimed that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra duped him of nearly ₹60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal between 2015 and 2023.
Income Tax officials on Wednesday conducted a raid at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai residence in connection with a ₹60 crore fraud case. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra based on a complaint by a businessman, Deepak Kothari, who was allegedly duped by the couple in a loan-cum-investment deal.
A case was registered against Raj and Shilpa, who were directors of now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform, in Mumbai on August 14 for allegedly duping Kothari of nearly ₹60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal between 2015 and 2023. The couple allegedly induced him to invest ₹60 crore in Best Deal TV Private Limited, but the amount was used for their personal benefits, as per the complainant.
The investigation has been ongoing in the fraud case and while speaking to the authorities, Raj has claimed that a portion of ₹60 crore was paid as fees to actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia.
Furthermore, about his now-defunct company, Raj said Best Deal TV Private Limited traded in electrical and household appliances but faced significant losses after demonetisation, which came into effect in 2016. Raj claimed that it is due to the financial crisis that the company could not repay the borrowed funds.
Separately, the Income Tax Department also conducted a raid at Shilpa-owned Bastian Pub near Church Street in Bengaluru. Officials inspected the restaurant's financial records in connection with alleged tax evasion.
In response to ₹60 crore fraud allegations, Shilpa issued a statement through her social media, firmly denying all claims against her. The actress further confirmed that a petition to quash the case has already been filed before the High Court and is currently pending.
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 21:20 IST