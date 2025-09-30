Advance Box Office Day 1: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's ₹60 Lac Vs Kantara Chapter 1's ₹6 Crore; Rishab Shetty Starrer To Emerge As Clear Winner In Dussehra Clash

Advance Box Office Day 1: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 will hit the big screens together on October 2. The advance bookings of both the movies commenced a while back, but the Kannada movie remains the first choice of cinegoers. A prequel to the 2022 film, the Rishab Shetty starrer is a pan-India film and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, along with Kannada. As per reports, the number of screens allocated to the movie is also significantly more than Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Despite releasing on a holiday, the pre-sale collection of Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer remains under ₹1 crore.

Dussehra shapes up to be a one-sided clash in favour of Kantara Chapter 1

As per Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has already amassed a total of ₹6.9 crore in pre-sale collection. The movie has sold 209820 tickets across India, with the Hindi version being the second highest contributor in sales. The original version of the film has sold over 1 Lakh tickets, and the Hindi version has already sold 32998 tickets. The movie has already surpassed the advance booking collections of earlier releases, They Call Him OG and War 2. The advance booking collections of Kantara Chapter 1 have dethroned the pre-sale of Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Rishab Shetty has confirmed that the story of Kantara will follow the previous part, which is based on the central theme of conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.



Dharma's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggles to cross ₹1 Crore in presales