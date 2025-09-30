Updated 30 September 2025 at 18:53 IST
Advance Box Office Day 1: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's ₹60 Lac Vs Kantara Chapter 1's ₹6 Crore; Rishab Shetty Starrer To Emerge As Clear Winner In Dussehra Clash
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screens on October 2, alongside Rishab Shetty's starrer Kantara Chapter 1. The movies will coincide with Dussehra.
Advance Box Office Day 1: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 will hit the big screens together on October 2. The advance bookings of both the movies commenced a while back, but the Kannada movie remains the first choice of cinegoers. A prequel to the 2022 film, the Rishab Shetty starrer is a pan-India film and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, along with Kannada. As per reports, the number of screens allocated to the movie is also significantly more than Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Despite releasing on a holiday, the pre-sale collection of Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer remains under ₹1 crore.
Dussehra shapes up to be a one-sided clash in favour of Kantara Chapter 1
As per Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has already amassed a total of ₹6.9 crore in pre-sale collection. The movie has sold 209820 tickets across India, with the Hindi version being the second highest contributor in sales. The original version of the film has sold over 1 Lakh tickets, and the Hindi version has already sold 32998 tickets. The movie has already surpassed the advance booking collections of earlier releases, They Call Him OG and War 2. The advance booking collections of Kantara Chapter 1 have dethroned the pre-sale of Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Rishab Shetty has confirmed that the story of Kantara will follow the previous part, which is based on the central theme of conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.
Dharma's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggles to cross ₹1 Crore in presales
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The movie's advance booking is off to a dismal start. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, as per Sacnilk, the romantic comedy has minted ₹62.64 Lac, at the box office. The movie is expected to witness growth in the coming days or from spot booking.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 18:30 IST