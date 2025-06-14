After Ajay Devgn Silenced Kajol On Work-Life Balance Debate, Maa Actress Shares Her Experience With Work Hours In Film Industry

The work-hour debate in the film industry has been raging after it was reported that Deepika Padukone allegedly requested an 8-hour shift on Spirit, an unfulfilled demand which also led to her exit from the Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated cop film.

When asked to share her views on the matter at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Maa, Kajol's husband, actor and producer Ajay Devgn intervened, cut her off and went on to speak his mind on the issue. The video of Ajay seemingly silencing Kajol at the event had grabbed eyeballs and also left many hungry for Kajol's take.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn at Maa trailer launch in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

In a new interview, the Do Patti star shared that producers were quite understanding when she became a mother and let her leave the sets early if situation demanded. Kajol also said that she has been clear about picking up a film only after she has finished one so that she doesn't have to work for 20-30 hours. Kajol added that she always worked like this and was supported by her mother, Tanuja Mukherjee, and husband Ajay.

Kajol will feature in the horror film Maa next | Image: X

Kajol also looked back at the time when her daughter Nysa was born in 2003 and she had begun filming for Fanaa with Aamir Khan. As a new mother, the actress shared that she always had the support of her peers. She said that she didn't have to write it in her contract about and nobody made an issue out of it.