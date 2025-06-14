Sushant Singh Rajput's Memorial Comes Up Outside Mount Blanc Apartments As Fans Gather For Tributes On His 5th Death Anniversary

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's fifth death anniversary, his fans gathered outside the Mount Blanc apartment in Bandra, Mumbai where the MS Dhoni star was found dead on June 14, 2020, as a sign of mourning. People came bearing photographs of Sushant, some wore T-shirts with his face on it while others carries incense sticks for puja rituals.

Fans gather outside Sushant SIngh Rajput's former residence in Bandra | Image: Varinder Chawla

A small memorial was also made outside the late actor's former residence. A photo frame was put up, as some prayed for his soul, others remembered him fondly while others still took selfies. Sushant was 34 when he died. A CBI investigation was launched into the matter but the findings are yet to be disclosed.

Shweta Singh Kirti remembers her 'bhai' Sushant

Taking to Instagram, Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a string of throwback pictures to mark his death anniversary. A part of her caption read, "Look how many people's heart and mind he touched and influenced... Let his legacy continue... you be the burning candle that lights up other candles to continue his legacy. Any great person's legacy always grows after he has passed on...... you know why is that? Because the magnetism of their personality sows seeds and influences minds for generations to come.....@sushantsinghrajput."

