After Amitabh Bachchan, Ramayana Star Ranbir Kapoor Buys Land In Ayodhya, Calls The ₹3 Crore Purchase 'Part of My Legacy for My Family'

Almost a year after Amitabh Bachchan, actor Ranbir Kapoor has also made a hefty investment in Ayodhya. The actor, who is set to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has purchased a piece of land in the birthplace of the Hindu God. As per a press release, the transaction is valued at ₹3.31 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor has bought 2,134 sq. ft. of land in Ayodhya in ‘The Sarayu’, a premium project by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Talking about the purchase, the Ramayana actor said, “I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deeply rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process.” This comes before the release of Ramayana Part 1 on Diwali 2026.

A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: X

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan reportedly bought four properties near Ayodhya. In a ₹40 crore investment, the veteran actor reportedly secured a 25,000 square feet plot in the same area. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor attended the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha that took place in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.



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Ranbir Kapoor's newly constructed Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and his family seem to be on a property purchasing spree. Just last year, the actor, with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt and their toddler Raha, shifted into their newly constructed 6-storey Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai. The luxurious residence, reported to be worth ₹250 crore, has a grey and white exterior. As per reports, the actor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, co-owns the bungalow. The property holds a family legacy as it belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, and in 1980, it was passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.



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