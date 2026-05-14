Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Confirm Seperation 4 Years After Wedding, Mention 'Evolving Personal Priorities' In Official Statement
Putting all rumours to rest, Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share a note confirming parting ways with her husband Suraj Nambiar.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
For the past few days, social media users have shown heightened interest in the personal life of Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy. Amid growing speculations, the actress took to her Instagram account to issue an official statement confirming her seperation with Suraj Nambiar. The joint social media post was shared with the caption, “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about Suraj or me. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop 🙏🏻LoveSuraj & Mouni.”
In the joint post, Mouni and Suraj requested privacy during testing times. The note read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention to our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by the circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj.” In their first official statement, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar did not mention the reason behind their separation.
Also Read: Mouni Roy Addresses Rumours Of Her Divorce From Suraj Nambiar, Requests Not To Spread 'False Narratives'
The confirmation comes amid speculations by eagle-eyed fans who noticed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had unfollowed each other on Instagram, hinting at trouble in paradise. This was followed by the actors removing photos and posts from their wedding as a part of social media cleanup. This further confirmed that Mouni and Suraj are going through turbulent times in their marriage. Amid this, the Naagin fame was spotted outside a Mumbai diner on Wednesday night.
Also Read: Mouni Roy Makes Solo Public Appearance Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar | Watch
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