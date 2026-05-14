Alia Bhatt Ignored At Cannes? Soni Razdan Reshares Post Uncovering 'Truth' After Actress's Appearance Sparks Controversy

Alia Bhatt returned to the Cannes Film Festival for the second time. Despite representing India at the film festival, the actress found herself on the receiving end of criticism online. While several fans praised Alia's red carpet looks, some social media users claimed that the actress was allegedly being ignored by international media at the event.

A screengrab of Soni Razdan's reshared posts | Image: Instagram

While the actress remained unbothered by the backlash, her mother, Soni Razdan, seems to be acting in her defence. The veteran actress took to her Instagram account to relentlessly reshare posts claiming to ‘uncover the truth’ behind Alia Bhatt's appearance at Cannes. This comes after viral videos exposed that only select paparazzi members were willing to click Alia Bhatt at the Cannes red carpet, while others were heard enquiring who she is.

In a video reshared by Soni Razdan, a social media user noted that the Cannes red carpet is huge with camerapersons stationed on both ends of it. The page also mentioned that Alia was clicked by the paparazzi, and the clip circulated online showcased only a small part of the Cannes red carpet, which is not reflective of the whole truth. Another video, reshared by Soni Razdan, featured a bunch of photographers screaming Alia's name and asking her to look in their direction.



Also Read: Alia's 6-word Reply To Troll 'Pitying' Her For Going Unnoticed At Cannes

Earlier in the day, Alia took to her Instagram comment section to set the record straight with a troll who ‘pitied' her for being ignored. Replying to the comment, the actress wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”



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A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram