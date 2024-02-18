Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of the biggest hits at the box office last year with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor's next is expected to be Love & War, which will release on Christmas next year. Meanwhile, the Valentine's Week saw the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among other popular romantic dramas. Ranbir and Deepika's YJHD took the lead at the box and emerged as the highest-grossing among other titles.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani poster ~ Image: IMDb

YJHD earns close to Rs 30 lakh after release

During the Valentine's Week, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer Zaara, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Jab We Met, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Mohabbatein re-released alongside the already running films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Fighter and Argylle. Despite stiff competition, according to reports, among the Valentine's Week re-releases Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani emerged as the best-performing film, followed by Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met and Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara.

Jab We Met ~ Image: IMDb

Box office breakdown of Valentine's Week re-releases

Between February 9 and February 15, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani collected Rs. 28.50 lakh, according to Bollywood Hungama. The demand was so strong that exhibitors were compelled to increase its shows. PVR Juhu in Mumbai, for instance, played 5 shows of the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer on February 15, which speaks volumes of the craze that the film continues to have among moviegoers, reported the website.

Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, came a close second, collecting Rs. 27.75 lakhs. The collection is lesser than what it managed to mint last year at the same time. All other re-releases came after YJHD and Jab We Met.

