After Anushka Sharma, Has Taapsee Pannu Moved Abroad With Her Husband? Here's The Truth

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have reportedly started living abroad, which has left their fans disappointed. It is said that Virushka moved to London for the upbringing of their kids- Vamika and Akaay. In this matter, Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene recalled his conversation with Anushka who shared with him that they relocated on foreign shores as they wanted to raise their kids "normally", away from media scrutiny.

Anushka and Virat are reportedly living in London with their kids Vamika and Akaay | Image: Instagram

A similar buzz surrounds Taapsee Pannu. The Thappad actress married Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in a private ceremony in March 2024 in Udaipur. The couple kept the wedding a secret, with their families helping to maintain privacy. Post her nuptials, Taapsee's public appearances have been far fewer. Many have speculated for long that she too has moved abroad like Anushka.

Recently, Taapsee took to her Instagram Stories to share a reel posted by a media house with the headline, "India chhod videsh mein shift hui mashhoor actress Taapsee Pannu (Popular actress Taapsee Pannu has left India and shifted abroad)." Reposting it, she wrote, "Can there be a less false and less sensational headline!!!??? Ya phir headline galat ho ya sahi, aap toh kahenge ‘Sabse tez’ portal. Maybe slow down and do a little bit of research…???"

Taapsee and her husband Mathias Boe (R) married in March last year | Image: Instagram

On the work front, Taapsee has wrapped up shoot of her action thriller Gandhari, in which she stars with Ishwak Singh of Paatal Lok fame. The movie is directed by Devashish Makhija, whose credits include Joram and Bhonsle. Going by the BTS images, it appears that Taapsee plays the role of a visually challenged mother in Gandhari. The movie will see her performing high octane action sequences.