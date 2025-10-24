Then Ranbir Kapoor, Now Prabhas: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Textbook Move For Spirit Teaser

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on his much-hyped project Spirit. While the movie was announced in August 2022, it is finally set to begin rolling early next year. On lead star Prabhas' birthday, Vanga shared an audio teaser of the film that not only confirms Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi as part of the pan-India project, but also introduces the Baahubali star's cop character that has "one bad habit".

However, the Spirit audio teaser has also silently stoked a controversy and divided movie fans. A frame pegs Prabhas as "India's biggest superstar". Many shared that the tag belongs to Shah Rukh Khan and not Prabhas. While SRK fans continue to target Vanga over labelling the Salaar actor "India's biggest superstar", Spirit continues to be the talking point.

Vanga had sparked similar divided discussions when he used the tag "superstar" for Ranbir Kapoor in Animal teaser and poster. The movie went on to become the actor's highest grosser and broke many box office records. But many thought that the label for Ranbir was not fitting as he had not delivered a hit of a huge scale, except Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, until then. In an interview with Komal Nahta, the Arjun Reddy director also revealed that Ranbir did not object to any scene or dialogue in the film but was only bothered with the tag "superstar" associated to his name in the title credits.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly objected to “superstar” title given to him in Animal teaser and poster | Image: X

About Ranbir's reaction to Animal teaser, introducing him as a "superstar", Vanga shared, “He didn’t like it at all. I was going to place the superstar tag in the audio teaser. He saw and he said, ‘Nahi, ye nikal do. They do it in the South but not here.’ I told him, ‘Ranbir, this is my feeling, my conviction.’ Through the three years we’ve worked together, that was the only thing Ranbir refused to. He never said no for anything. By the time the poster came in, I told him, ‘If you say no also, I am going to put it.’ That is my feeling, that he is a superstar."