After Cocktail 2 And Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor To Complete A Hattrick Of Movies?

Shahid Kapoor last featured in director Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo. The movie failed to impress fans and ended up being a box office disaster. The actor has swiftly moved on from this debacle and his next is Cocktail 2, with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The initial teaser and poster drops have hinted that this sequel will be a fun-filled ride, and now all eyes are on its release in mid-June.

Meanwhile, Shahid is also expected to begin shoot for the second season of Prime Video series Farzi. In Cocktail 2, Shahid will reunite with Kriti after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). Rarely does it happen that a screen pair reunites after such a short span of time. Now, reports indicate that a third collaboration may be on the cards for the acting duo.

As per Pinkvilla, the sequel to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is under development at Maddock Films. Kriti and Shahid are expected to reunite again for this project. Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for a pivotal role in planned TBMAUJ sequel. The Dhadak actress featured in the post-credits scene of the first film and now, her role will be further fleshed out in part 2.

Advertisement

A source told the website, "The writing is currently underway, and the script is expected to be ready by August. The makers are planning to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2027. However, a lot will depend on how Cocktail 2 performs, as that will help shape timelines and priorities for the studio.”

Advertisement

Kriti-Shahid and Rashmika star in Cocktail 2 | Image: IMDb