'Nibba-Nibbi' Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Trolled For PDA Over Politician's Demand For Paternity Leave In Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha recently demanded paternity leave in Parliament, citing that caregiving responsibilities should be shared by both parents. He also argued that paternity leave should be made a legal right in India. Parineeti Chopra, as a proud wife, gave a roaring shout-out to Raghav's demand on social media.

Sharing a video from the Parliament, Raghav wrote on Instagram, "I demanded in Parliament that PATERNITY LEAVE should be a legal right in India." Parineeti's comment on this post, "Proud to say that this thoughtful leader - solving issue after issue for the public - is my husband and my baby’s father! Seeing you as a hands-on father everyday, I KNOW how personal this is for you! Proud of you. Today, every mother who feels alone and is left alone, is going to feel seen and heard today (sic)."

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While a heart-touching husband-wife moment for many, others trolled the couple for their PDA. "Kidney touching story (sic)," commented an X user, trolling Raghav and Parineeti. Another wrote in jest, "Honestly the wife is better alone. She has househelp etc. The indian husband at home is no help except for asking special foods and watching TV (sic)." Another social media user said, "Solving issues? Kaun saa issue SOLVE kar deya bhai ne (sic)."

Netizens have previously bashed Raghav for indulging in "too much PR" to make noise about his work and participation in Parliament. Others have said that there's a difference between "raising an issue and solving an issue". Moreover, some have even joked that Parineeti has "lent her PR agency" to Raghav.

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