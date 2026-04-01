Tovino Thomas Takes A Dig At Long Production Timelines In Tollywood As He Confirms His Exit From Jr NTR's Dragon: One Telugu Film Could Affect...

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has addressed rumours that he is part of director Prashanth Neel's action thriller Dragon, starring Jr NTR in the lead role. At an event, when asked if he is starring in the big budget project, Tovino shared that date issues led to him saying to the project. Rumours have been rife since long that Tovino had been roped in by Dragon team to play the antagonist opposite Jr NTR. However, the 2018: Everyone Is A Hero has himself said no to such speculation.

Neel and Jr NTR's movie was annopunced in May 2022 | Image: X

Tovino explained that scheduling conflicts led to his exit from Dragon. He said, “It is really hard to allocate dates, so I am not doing it.” Sometime back, when the team of Dragon had moved to Jordan for filming an action-heavy schedule, Tovino was said to be accompanying the cast and crew. Turns out, that was never the case and the Dragon team never really filmed with Tovino in the first place.

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Tovino also revealed how the Malayalam and Telugu film industries are different with filming projects. “I would definitely love to do a Telugu film. The working culture is quite different in Malayalam cinema. We usually complete a film in one go (a single schedule), whereas in Telugu, there are multiple schedules,” the actor said.

Prashanth Neel directs a crowd scene in Dragon | Image: X

He added, "I don’t like doing multiple films at the same time. I prefer finishing one before moving on to another. With Telugu films, I may have to wait almost a year for completion. I understand the scale is bigger here, but doing one Telugu film could affect four to five of my Malayalam films. I can’t dishonour my commitments by waiting an entire year for one project.”

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