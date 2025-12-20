After Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon Bags Kick 2? Here's The Truth

Kriti Sanon is enjoying a good run at the movies. Her last year's releases - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew - may have been average grossers, but Do Patti, which debuted directly on OTT, earned her praise for her dual roles. This year, Kriti has bagged a clean hit in Tere Ishk Mein, opposite Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial has grossed well over ₹150 crore worldwide. The romantic drama had more to offer at the box office but got swept away in Dhurandhar storm.

Kriti Sanon will feature in Cocktail 2 next | Image: X

Now, Kriti has been busy with the shoot of Cocktail 2, opposite Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The original film starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty and was a bit hit. Expectations are similar from the sequel. Kriti and team has filmed Cocktail sequel abroad in parts of Italy and in Gurugram. The movie is expected to release next year.

Also read: Nora Fatehi Involved In Drunk Driving Incident After Jailer 2 Shoot

Advertisement

Given her good run at the box office and noticeable performances, rumours surfaced that she has also bagged Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan. The sequel was greenlit during the Covid pandemic, but the film continues to face delays. On Bigg Boss 19, Salman confirmed that he will soon begin shoot of Kick 2. He is playing the lead role in Battle Of Galwan and the war drama has wrapped up filming major portions already.

According to latest reports, Kriti Sanon has not replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick sequel | Image: X

While Kriti's name has been attached to the forthcoming Kick sequel, a report in Bollywood Hungama states that the Mimi actress is not part of the project and is not replacing Jacqueline Fernandez, the star of the original Kick movie in 2014. “All reports doing the rounds about Kick 2, including speculation around casting changes, are completely false and baseless. No official details have been planned, and the makers will share information only when the time is right,” a source said.