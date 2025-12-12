After Dharmendra's Death, Hema Malini's Daughter Esha Signals Warmth Towards Deol Family

Dharmendra's death on November 24 sent the nation and movie lovers into a deep state of mourning. While everyone recovers from this massive loss to the film industry, rumours have been rife about a possible rift in the Deol family, emerging from who gets what from Dharmendra's estimated ₹450 crore wealth and assets.

While all may seem cordial on surface and the Deol family has not reacted to the hearsay around inheritance of Dharmendra's property, after the veteran actor's death, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and Hema Malini hosted separate prayer meets in Mumbai on the same day, leading to speculations of a rift. Hema Malini organised the prayer meet at her house, while Sunny and Bobby organised a similar gathering at a hotel in the city. Later, Sunny and Bobby also hosted a small meet and greet at their residence in Mumbai on their late father's birth anniversary and accepted condolences from his fans who arrived. Hema Malini hosted a similar event in Delhi where Deols were not seen.

Hema Malini and Sunny and Bobby Deol have hosted separate events for Dharmendra after his death, leading to rumours of a fallout among family members | Image: X

Now, Hema Malini's daughter Esha has silently signalled warmth towards Sunny, Bobby and their mom, Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur. Esha posted a tribute video remembering her father. It included snippets from his films and unseen family moments. The montage also featured Sunny, Bobby and Prakash Kaur. It offered a heartfelt glimpse into Dharmendra’s personal life and had rare family photographs, including moments with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta Deol. The video also captured touching memories of Esha and Ahana with their father and mother, Hema Malini. However, Esha turned off the comments section of this video on Instagram.

Advertisement

Also read: Vicky Silences Rumours Of A Fallout With Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar

The tribute clip concluded with Dharmendra’s final onscreen appearance in the upcoming film Ikkis. "Zindagi bilkul in barf ki resho ki tarah hi toh hai, pal bher ke liye teharti hai aur pighal jaati hai. Par kambhakt jitni der rehti hai badi khubsurat lagti hai magar, ise her jana hi toh hai,” Dharmendra is heard saying.