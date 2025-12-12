Vicky Kaushal Silences Rumours Of A Fallout With Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar After The Immortal Ashwatthama Got Shelved

Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar worked together on the multi-hundred crore grosser Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. It was the actor's first box office hit while it marked Aditya's feature film debut. Aditya and Vicky were set to reunite for the sci-fi action epic The Immortal Ashwatthama. The movie, pegged back then as a one-of-its kind mythological actioner, was announced in 2020. However, after initial shooting, the team felt unconvinced about taking the project forward and it got shelved.

Uri released in 2019 and was a big hit | Image: X

It is reported that while some portions of the movie were shot, the budget skyrocketed, making it a difficult bet. In interviews later on, both Vicky and Aditya confirmed that The Immortal Ashwatthama was indeed scrapped. After this, Aditya started working on Dhurandhar with a new cast. Dhurandhar, released on December 5, has become a viral hit, making big bucks at the box office and also earning accolades from the viewers. When the trailer of the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer had released, Vicky had not posted about it even as many from Bollywood did. This led to speculation about a fallout between the Aditya and Vicky.

However, Vicky has now reviewed Dhurandhar and heaped lavish praise on it. This has also put to rest ruymours about a beef between the actor-director duo. Sharing the movie poster, Vicky wrote, “@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this Film with such conviction, finesse and first rate world building... Hats off (sic).”

Giving shoutout to all the cast members including Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan, Vicky added, “Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! Technically Brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved.” Aditya responded by calling Vicky a “Dhurandhar”.

