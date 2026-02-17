After Dhurandhar And Chaava, Akshaye Khanna To Play Villain Again In Tumbbad 2? Speculations Rife Following Actor's Departure From Drishyam 3

Following Dhurandhar and Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna has cemented his role as a menacing villain. Reports suggest that the actor might play the antagonist once again. If rumours are to be believed, the actor is in talks for Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2, which also reportedly stars Kangana Ranaut. However, an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

Will Akshaye Khanna play the villain again?

An insider in the know told Mid-day that Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are being considered for the role of the antagonist in Tumbbad 2. Released in 2018, Tumbbad is a horror drama that has gained a cult following over the years. Though the movie did not perform well on theatrical release, it shattered records on re-release. A source close to the development of the film's sequel told the publication, “A powerful antagonist is central to the narrative of Tumbbad 2. The team is keen on elevating the sequel with a layered and formidable negative lead." The insider added, “Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two names currently being discussed. Their ability to portray morally complex, unpredictable characters makes them compelling choices for the world of Tumbbad.”



Akshaye Khanna appeared as menacing Aurangzeb in Chhaava | Image: Instagram

Tumbbad 2 is currently one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies in the works. Directed by Sohum Shah, the movie also features him in the lead role. As per reports, Kangana Ranaut will also feature in the movie. However, there is no official announcement for any of these developments yet.



Before Tumbbad 2, Akshaye Khanna will be seen in the role of Rehman Dakait once more. The actor is reported to have some portion in Dhurandhar 2, filmed specially on fans' demand. The Section 375 star will also feature in Mahakali as Asuraguru Shukracharya. The Telugu film is currently shooting and is likely to be released later this year. Apart from this, he will also share screen space with Bobby Deol in the courtroom drama, Ikka, streaming directly on Netflix.