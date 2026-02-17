Brand Strategist Issues Apology After Her Statement About Allu Arjun's '42 Rules' Spark Row, Netizens Call Detailed Statement 'Damage Control'

Allu Arjun recently caught himself in a controversy after a brand strategist, Kaveri Baruah, claimed that there are ‘42 do’s and don'ts' to follow when a person is greeting the Pushpa star. Her comments sparked a row, with fans of the actor defending him and calling the allegations ‘fake’, while others threw flak at him for being on a ‘power high’. Following the remarks, the actor's team promptly threatened to initiate legal action for defaming him. Amid this, the brand strategist has now issued a detailed apology and has retracted her statement.

Kaveri Baruah issues public apology

A few days back, Kaveri Baruah took to her X account to issue a long note which read, “Upon reflection, I wish to clarify that these statements were incorrect and were not based on any verified document or factual material. To be clear, no document containing ‘42 dos and don’ts’ was issued to me by Mr Allu Arjun or by anyone acting on his behalf. My remarks were made in the flow of conversation and should not have been presented as factual assertions.”

She continued, “I sincerely regret making those statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused. I withdraw the remarks in their entirety. I have the utmost respect for Mr Allu Arjun and his body of work, and I regret any inconvenience caused.”



Kaveri appeared on Sweekriti's podcast when she made the statements. Following her apology, Sweekriti also issued a clarification and an apology, with the comments on the post disabled. The particular video has been taken down from YouTube and Instagram.

