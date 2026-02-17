Updated 17 February 2026 at 15:14 IST
Brand Strategist Issues Apology After Her Statement About Allu Arjun's '42 Rules' Spark Row, Netizens Call Detailed Statement 'Damage Control'
Brand strategist Kaveri Baruah, who caught headlines for talking about Allu Arjun's '42 Do's And Don'ts' rules, has now retracted her statement and issued a public apology.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Allu Arjun recently caught himself in a controversy after a brand strategist, Kaveri Baruah, claimed that there are ‘42 do’s and don'ts' to follow when a person is greeting the Pushpa star. Her comments sparked a row, with fans of the actor defending him and calling the allegations ‘fake’, while others threw flak at him for being on a ‘power high’. Following the remarks, the actor's team promptly threatened to initiate legal action for defaming him. Amid this, the brand strategist has now issued a detailed apology and has retracted her statement.
Kaveri Baruah issues public apology
A few days back, Kaveri Baruah took to her X account to issue a long note which read, “Upon reflection, I wish to clarify that these statements were incorrect and were not based on any verified document or factual material. To be clear, no document containing ‘42 dos and don’ts’ was issued to me by Mr Allu Arjun or by anyone acting on his behalf. My remarks were made in the flow of conversation and should not have been presented as factual assertions.”
She continued, “I sincerely regret making those statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused. I withdraw the remarks in their entirety. I have the utmost respect for Mr Allu Arjun and his body of work, and I regret any inconvenience caused.”
Also Read: Allu Arjun's 'Death Stare' To Security Official Affirms '42 Rules' Allegations Against Pushpa 2 Star?
Kaveri appeared on Sweekriti's podcast when she made the statements. Following her apology, Sweekriti also issued a clarification and an apology, with the comments on the post disabled. The particular video has been taken down from YouTube and Instagram.
Advertisement
Following the brand strategist and Sweekriti's posts, social media users speculated that the two have been forced to apologise publicly, fearing the hefty defamation lawsuit. The post landed on Reddit, where netizens dubbed it as ‘damage control’.
Also Read: Allu Arjun & Team Are Sheer Losers: Podcaster Takes Down '42 Dos And Don'ts' Video And Blames 'Attack' From PR After Actor Initiates Legal Action
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 February 2026 at 15:14 IST