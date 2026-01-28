After Dhurandhar, Pakistanis Are Loving This Indian Movie That 'Mirrors Their Reality'

Cinema known no bounds and many movies and film stars have proved this adage to be correct. While Raj Kapoor was seen as a "comrade" figure in Soviet Russia due to the popularity of his movies about the working class and its issues, Aamir Khan's Dangal became the highest grossing Indian movie courtesy of its record breaking collections and unprecedented reception in China.

Last year's viral hit Dhurandhar also managed to have an impact beyond box office figures. It depicted the real life story of Lyari gang war in Pakistan. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and more stars in the Aditya Dhar directorial play real-life Pakistani characters. Since the movie showcased the failed state of political affairs in Pakistan, it not only became a hit in India, but in Pakistan too, it witnessed record-breaking piracy and illegal downloads. However, many argued on social media that the real Lyari gang war has been dramatised in the Bollywood film. Some even pointed out that while Indians made a movie on Pakistan's internal politics and made big bucks, Pakistani filmmakers were keen on making only rom-coms.

Another Hindi film has found a surprise audience in Pakistan. According to social media buzz, courtroom drama Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, is one of the most trending and well reviewed Hindi films in Pakistan ever since it debuted on OTT. Many Pakistani women are encouraging their friends and families to watch this film with their partners as it touches upon inheritance, maintenance rights and marriage laws in shariyat and how it impacts women after their husband remarries.

Haq is trending on OTT in Pakistan | Image: X

TikTok reviews and videos of Haq and the highly positive talk surrounding the movie in Pakistan is proof that the film has reached its intended audience despite the film's theatrical ban in the country. Haq had a decent run at the box office in India, but has received glowing reviews. Its reception on OTT has also been spectacular.