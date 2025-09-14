Updated 14 September 2025 at 21:53 IST
After Hera Pheri 3 Legal Drama With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal Opens Up About Ajey Vs Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Clash
Akshay Kumar's much anticipated Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and more, and Paresh Rawal's Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, which will reveal lesser-known facets of UP CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's life, will release on September 19.
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar were involved in a legal drama over the former's exit from the third installment of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri. In May this year, Paresh had announced his exit from the third part, which would have reunited him with franchise co-stars Akshay and Suniel as well as filmmaker Priyadarshan. The news had come as a huge shock to the fans of the hit comedy franchise. However, later, Paresh confirmed joining back Hera Pheri 3 and shared that fans can expect an announcement soon. While the team is yet to confirm the project officially with a probable teaser or a poster, Akshay and Paresh are all geared for the release of their respective movies.
Akshay's much anticipated Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and more, and Paresh's Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, which will reveal lesser-known facets of UP CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's life, will release on September 19. After their fallout over Hera Pheri 3, Akshay and Paresh's movies will clash at the box office.
About this, Paresh told Galatta India, “Sab humare hi log hain. Sabki picture chalein (All of them are our people only. All of our films should work)."
About his movie, Ajey, Paresh shared with ANI in an interview, "I had already read a lot about him in books, but seeing the way his journey was portrayed on screen deeply moved me. From his time in the ashram to his disciplined lifestyle, everything left a strong impact on me. I became emotional and deeply inspired, realising that those who follow this path devote themselves to serving the nation." Paresh will be seen as a guru in the film. The role is inspired by Yogi's mentor late Mahant Avaidyanath, former head priest of the Gorakhnath Math.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 September 2025