Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Less Than 1000 Tickets Sold For Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer
With five more days to go for the film's release on September 19 and full fledged advance bookings still to open, the pre-sales are expected to rise.
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: The threequel of the hit courtroom drama franchise starring Akshay kumar and Arshad Warsi is all set to release on September 19. The trailer has stoked anticipation among fans are the advance bookings for the movie have already opened in select regions and theatres. The limited advance booking will set the tone before pre-sales open fully in the coming days.
How much has Jolly LLB 3 earned in advance booking?
For 598 shows, Jolly LLB 3 has sold 932 tickets so far, collecting ₹5.32 lakh. With five more days to go for the film's release and full fledged advance bookings still to open, the pre-sales are expected to rise. Jolly LLB movie series is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The first movie released in 2013 and featured Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Boman Irani in the lead roles. In it, Arshad plays Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, a lawyer who has his wits about him. Jolly LLB was a hit and collected ₹46 crore worldwide on a reported budget of ₹12 crore.
In 2017, Jolly LLB 2 released and saw Akshay Kumar taking on the role of Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. He was paired with Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla. The sequel was made on a reported budget of ₹30 crore and collected ₹197 crore worldwide.
The cast and story of Jolly LLB 3
In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay, Arshad, Amrita and Huma will feature with Saurabh. Jolly LLB movies are loosely based on real incidents. With Akshay, Arshad and Saurabh joining forces, the upcoming movie is certain to be a laugh riot. The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay's Jolly finds himself in trouble when he lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of chaotic and witty exchanges with Arshad's Jolly.
