Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Solo Release As Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo, Prabhas' The Raja Saab Are Postponed

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is certain to get a solo release early in December. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri fame, has raised expectations after debuting a slick and action packed teaser. Now, all eyes are on the movie's trailer and other promotional material. The multi-starrer also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and newcomer Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar was earlier supposed to clash with Prabhas starrer horror comedy The Raja Saab on December 5. However, the makers have confirmed that they are looking to release The Raja Saab on Pongal next year. The new date for its theatrical debut is expected to be released soon.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's next with Vishal Bhardwaj has revealed its title and officially confirmed its release date too. According to reports, the movie was earlier titled Arjun Ustara and was set to release early December but now it has been pushed to February next year. O' Romeo also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani and is set to release in theatres on Valentine's Day in 2026.