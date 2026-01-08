After Jana Nayagan, THIS Bollywood Movie's Release Cancelled Last Minute

Thalapathy Vijay fans were in for a shock when it was confirmed by the makers KVN Productions that the actor's "final film" will not be releasing as scheduled pending CBFC certification. The team of another Kollywood film - Parasakthi - is also facing similar issues and may get postponed last minute.

Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release on January 9 but has been postponed | Image: X

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's comedy entertainer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was set for a re-release on January 9. However, the re-release of the film has been cancelled. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 originally arrived in cinema halls on December 12. However, since Dhurandhar, which released a week before, saw an unprecedented surge in demand and captured all screens, KKPK 2 saw a limited showcasing, which the makers thought affected its run. Thus, they locked January 9 as the re-release date. However, plans have been cancelled as their demands for screen count have not been met by the exhibitors. A new trailer was also released by the makers as part of film's re-release promotional strategy.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Star Studio18, the studio partner and distributor of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, had assured of releasing the film in 500 screens in its second run. But they were able to secure only around 200-250 screens. Also, most of the shows were at odd times. Venus, the producers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, were not satisfied with such a release. As a result, a decision was taken on the evening of Thursday, January 8, to not re-release the film at all.”

"Even when the holdover releases have slowed down, they are not getting the screens that they demanded. This is the reason that such a drastic step was taken,” the source further stated.

