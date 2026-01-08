What Makes Prabhas' The Raja Saab Different From Bollywood Horror-Comedies Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Stree? Team Answers

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is all set for its tremendous opening globally on January 9. The movie was being pitted against Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, but since CBFC delays have stalled the release of the latter, The Raja Saab will enjoy a solo run in key international territories and in India. Another reason why Prabhas fans are excited for The Raja Saab is the actor's return to his entertaining avatar after a series of action heavy films.

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi | Image: X

Meanwhile, the makers have dubbed The Raja Saab as "the biggest horror fantasy ever in Indian cinema". As hinted in the trailer, the movie will be an out-and-out horror comedy, with additional mythical and fantasy elements. Since long, the upcoming Telugu entertainer has been pitted against hit Bollywood movies in the similar genre, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Stree.

Sharing what makes The Raja Saab different, actress Riddhi Kumar said, "Yeh movies maine dekhi hai. Inka genre horror comedy ka hai. The Raja Saab mein fantasy land create kiya gaya hai. Jo bhi horror comedies humne dekhi hai woh ek realistic space mein set hai jaise ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Woh ek realistic mahal mein bani hai aur fir ek phycological thriller hai... Ismein bhi phycological thriller ka element hai but the world that we have created is fantastical. Every audience wants ki hum apni duniya bhool kar koi picture dekhein. Aap kahin bhi ja sakte ho par aap fantasy mein nahi ja sakte ho. I think it's one of the most striking elements in The Raja Saab."

She added, "It is an amalgamation of lot of different genres. Also Prabhas sir is there in it and that makes it stand out so much more."

