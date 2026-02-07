After King, Raghav Juyal Bags Another Big Bollywood Multi-Starrer

The upcoming Ramayana duology, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is truly shaping up to be the biggest Indian movie. As per the producer's own confession, no expenses are being spared in making this mythological adaptation and the budget may swell up to ₹4000 crore for the two parts. The cast of the movie has also stoked immense curiosity among fans. From Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and many more, Ramayana is absolutely stacked with stars from major Indian film industries.

In a new development, dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal has come onboard the film and is likely to essay the role of Meghanad (also referred to as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana. A report states that Raghav will feature in Ramayana: Part 2, which is scheduled for Diwali 2027 release.

Raghav has stepped in to essay the role that was first offered to Vikrant Massey. Raghav is currently recovering from an injury and will join Ramayana shooting once he recovers. His demand in negative roles has skyrocketed after he appeared in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill. After Kill, he played a villain in Yudhra and will do a similar role in Nani's The Paradise. Raghav's viral role in Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood helped him bag Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's King, another big multi-starrer, directed by Siddharth Anand. Now, he has also been roped in for Ramayana, indicating his popularity among filmmakers.

Meghanad is one of the key characters in Ramayana. He plays a pivotal role in the battle between Ravana and Ram and is known to be a formidable warrior. Meghanad defeated both Ram and Lakshman twice before he was eventually killed by the latter. Raghav's The Paradise will release in the first half of 2026. Then, King will hit the big screens on December 24 later this year.