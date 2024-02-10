English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

After Love & War, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Rope In Ram Charan For Pan-India Film On Rajput Warrior

According to reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is eyeing to rope in Ram Charan for his next, which is said to be a pan-India project. Read details here.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Ram Charan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan, who has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming films - Game Changer and RC16, has reportedly locked his next film. Interestingly, his project will be helmed by a Bollywood director. After the success of RRR, Ram Charan has become one of the most sough-after actors pan-India and reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen on casting him in his next magnum opus.

Details of Ram Charan's next revealed?

It is said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s pan-India movie will be based on Amish’s book, The Legend of Suheldev. Reportedly, Ram Charan would be playing the role of a Rajput warrior named Suheldev Barhaj in the movie. Reports have suggested that the makers of the film are planning to make an official announcement regarding the movie in the coming days.

Ram Charan busy with 2 projects

In the meantime, Ram Charan has been busy wrapping up portions of his highly-anticipated Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady in the pan-India film, set to debut on the big screens sometime later this year. The movie has been long in the making and has faced several delays over various reasons. Reportedly, Ram Charan will play an IAS officer in the film.

He is also involved with his untitled next, RC16, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Reportedly, the film will be rustic in tone and will see the Magadheera star essay the role of a Kabaddi player. With his line-up of films, Ram Charan seems to be a vying for big box office returns in the coming time.  

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News27 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World34 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement