Advertisement

Ram Charan, who has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming films - Game Changer and RC16, has reportedly locked his next film. Interestingly, his project will be helmed by a Bollywood director. After the success of RRR, Ram Charan has become one of the most sough-after actors pan-India and reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen on casting him in his next magnum opus.

Details of Ram Charan's next revealed?

It is said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s pan-India movie will be based on Amish’s book, The Legend of Suheldev. Reportedly, Ram Charan would be playing the role of a Rajput warrior named Suheldev Barhaj in the movie. Reports have suggested that the makers of the film are planning to make an official announcement regarding the movie in the coming days.

Ram Charan busy with 2 projects

In the meantime, Ram Charan has been busy wrapping up portions of his highly-anticipated Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady in the pan-India film, set to debut on the big screens sometime later this year. The movie has been long in the making and has faced several delays over various reasons. Reportedly, Ram Charan will play an IAS officer in the film.

He is also involved with his untitled next, RC16, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Reportedly, the film will be rustic in tone and will see the Magadheera star essay the role of a Kabaddi player. With his line-up of films, Ram Charan seems to be a vying for big box office returns in the coming time.

Advertisement



