Chiranjeevi Turned Down Role Against Dhurandhar Star, Reveals Director

Chiranjeevi's year has got off to a great start. With the release and the tremendous reception to Anil Ravipudi directed Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the Tollywood cinema icon has ended his flop streak. Not only has MSG become one of the highest grossing Telugu movies of all time, it is also Chiranjeevi's biggest box office hit, surpassing the collections of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). The action comedy has begun its streaming journey in Zee5 and is expected to reach out to more audiences through its digital release. As Chiranjeevi continues to bask in the success of his latest movie and continues to shoot for his lined-up projects, the director of the latest Tollywood movie Euphoria has revealed that he reached out to the former for a major role in his film. However, it couldn't work out as planned and Chiranjeevi had to pass on the role.

In a recent media interaction, Euphoria director Gunasekhar revealed an interesting detail about the cast. He first approached Chiranjeevi for the powerful police officer's role in the movie, which was eventually played by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Advertisement

Gautham Vasudev Menon's role as Jayadev Nair was first offered to Chiranjeevi | Image: X

Gunasekhar shared that Chiranjeevi read the script and, after a month, told him that it was not the right time to take up such a role. The Telugu actor kept the door open on a collaboration at a later date and told the director that he may consider doing a film together in the future. After this revelation, fans are convinced that had Chiranjeevi accepted the role in Euphoria, the film might have received a wider attention and better response at the box office. Notably, the movie stars Sara Arjun of Dhurandhar fame in the lead role. Bhumika Chawla and debutant Vignesh Gavireddy also play pivotal parts in Euphoria.

Although Euphoria received some appreciation from movie watchers and critics, it failed to make a strong impact at the box office.