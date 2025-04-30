After Mahesh Manjrekar Robs Vicky Kaushal Of Chaavaa Success Credit, Raid 2 Star Riteish Deshmukh Calls Him 'Brilliant' In It

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The Bollywood blockbuster went on to gross over ₹700 crore at the worldwide box office and is now streaming on OTT. Many have praised Vicky's portrayal of the valiant Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

However, actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar recently credited the film's commercial success to the cine-going audience in Maharashtra. He also took the film's success credit from Vicky, saying that if Chhaava was a hit because of him, then the audience would have gone to see his previous films as well, which was not the case.

Chhaava is the highest-grossing Indian film this year | Image: X

"Vicky Kaushal is a very fine actor. His film Chhaava collected ₹800 crore. But Vicky Kaushal can never say that people came to see him. Because then they would have come to see the previous five films as well. The audience came to see your character. His previous five films did not work. So my Maharashtra has saved the Hindi film industry, remember this. Today, Chhaava is doing well, and 80 percent of its credit goes to Maharashtra. In fact, 90 percent of the credit goes to Pune and the rest goes to other parts of Maharashtra. Maharashtra can save the industry," Manjrekar said.