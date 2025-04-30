Malaika Arora Gets 'Last Chance' From Court To Depose In Saif Ali Khan Brawl Case, Actress Receives Warning

In the 2012 hotel brawl case, Saif Ali Khan and two other accused were arrested following a complaint filed by NRI businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma. The actor was accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and some male friends at the hotel when the brawl broke out.

In this case, Malaika seems to be evading court proceedings. Noting that she was "intentionally" avoiding the legal proceedings by failing to appear as a witness, a court in Mumbai has granted her a "last chance" and warned of issuing a non-bailable warrant against her. Malaika has already skipped a bailable warrant issued against her. She skipped a hearing on April 29.

Malaika Arora is a witness in a 2012 brawl case involving Saif Ali Khan | Image: X

Malaika, despite having knowledge of the summons issued to her, was "intentionally" avoiding the court proceedings, the court noted. When Malaika skipped the court appearance, Chief Judicial Magistrate KS Zanwar on Tuesday noted that an advocate representing her was present in court. "Despite the knowledge, she is trying to avoid the court proceeding intentionally," the court said.

While granting the actor a last chance, the court posted the matter for further hearing on July 9 and said that if Malaika failed to remain present on that day, a non-bailable warrant would be issued against her. The court had first issued a bailable warrant against Arora on February 15. It was re-issued on April 8 as she didn't turn up.

Saif and his friends have been accused of assaulting an NRI businessman | Image: X