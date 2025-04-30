Ramayana: 'Raavan' Yash, Sai 'Sita' Pallavi Set To Shoot Crucial Scenes And These Photos Are Proof

Ramayana Part 1 is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies. The movie, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. While no official announcement of the movie has been made, the makers have confirmed that it will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026. While the makers have implemented a strict no-phone policy to ensure no leaks, time and again, stills from the movie set have made their way on social media.

Most recently, two pictures from the set of Ramayana Part 1 have been circulating online. A sub-thread of Reddit, ‘BollyBlindsNGossip', shared photos from the movie set, which has left social media users amused. In one of the photos, a replica of the Pushpak could be seen stationed at the set. For those not in the know, the Pushpak Vimaan finds a mention in the Hindu epic Ramayana as the legendary flying vehicle. The vehicle is the same one used by Raavana when he abducted Goddess Sita. It is also believed that Lord Ram and his companions used the Pushpak Vimaan to return to Ayodhya after defeating Raavan.



Also Read: After Raid 2, Ajay Devgn Has 7 More Releases Till 2026 | Full List

Photos from the Ramayana set shared on Reddit

In the movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, KGF actor Yash essays the role of Raavan, and Sai Pallavi will play the role of Sita. In another photo from the Ramayana set, a big palace-like setup can be seen. The entry of the setup could be seen decorated with garlands. Most likely, the actors will shoot the ‘Sita Haran’ sequence of the movie in Mumbai this month.



Also Read: Raid 2: Sky Force, Jaat Defeated By Ajay's Film In Pre-Sales

Yash begins shooting for Ramayana in Mumbai

A source close to the film has informed Pinkvilla that Yash has begun shooting for Ramayana: Part 1. As per the report, the shoot will last for over a month in Mumbai. The insider in the know told the publication, “Yash will be shooting for his part in Ramayana for almost a month, which includes portions of part one and also some bits of part two. He has commenced his journey with solo sequences and will soon shoot for the combination scenes with Sai Pallavi (Sita), Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram) and Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman)."



Also Read: Two In A Row For Mohanlal: After Empuraan, Thudarum Grosses ₹100 Crore