Updated 12 February 2026 at 22:28 IST
Allu Arjun's 'Death Stare' To Security Official Affirms '42 Rules' Allegations Against Pushpa 2 Star?
Allu Arjun is facing criticism for his starry airs on set and his alleged behaviour with those he works with in the film industry.
Telugu star Allu Arjun has found himself at the center of a developing controversy after brand strategist Kaveri Baruah claimed that interacting with the Pushpa star comes with a long list of "42 dos and don'ts". As per the claims, those working on sets are expected to "maintain 3 feet distance" from Allu Arjun at all times and "no physical contact, including handshakes" is allowed. The long list of "42 dos and don'ts" while working with Allu Arjun are being dissected on social media, inviting both scrutiny and criticism.
A video of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has also resurfaced in which the pair is seen together during the promotions of Pushpa 2: The Rule, released in 2024. Allu Arjun's mannerisms caught the attention of netizens. He is seen giving a "death stare" to a security guard who attempts to help the actors wade through the crowd consisting of unruly fans and the media. Netizens also noted the shift in Allu Arjun and Rashmika's energy during this moment. Many noted that indeed the list of "42 dos and don'ts" must be true, given his behaviour in this viral clip.
Another video of a Telugu journalist claiming that Allu Arjun has "changed" after the huge success of Pushpa is also circulating online, adding fuel to fire. As per journalist Murthy, during the Pushpa promotion events, it seemed that Allu Arjun was the only one who was planned to be highlighted on stage and there is a "visible change in Allu Arjun's walking style and behavior". Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's team has issued a statement denying the allegations around the floating rumours about his "42 dos and don'ts" while around him. The video of Kaveri Baruah from where the hearsay about Allu Arjun took off has also been taken down from YouTube.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 12 February 2026 at 22:28 IST