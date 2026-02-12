Mrunal Thakur Finally Reacts To February 14 Wedding Rumours With Dhanush

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush sparked viral marriage rumours after an unverified social media post confirming their nuptials during mid February went viral. This came as a shocker to fans as not only has Dhanush been divorced for a little over two years from his former wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, but his dating rumours with Mrunal began only in May last year. Amid the viral discussions around her private life, Mrunal confronted the talk around her marriage head on and responded with a funny reply.

As per the buzz on social media, Mrunal and Dhanush are set to tie the knot on February 14 in a private ceremony. When asked about the hearsay, the Super 30 actress said, "Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.” Since April 1 is April Fools' Day, associated with "pranking", Mrunal actually rubbished her wedding rumours with Dhanush.

While AI generated images of Mrunal and Dhaunsh from their "wedding" are doing the rounds on social media, the former was seen blushing at the mention of her "Chennai connection" during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, fueling her romance rumours with Dhanush, given the latter lives in Chennai.

Meanwhile, sources close to Mrunal and Dhanush have confirmed that they are not getting married in February. While those speaking on Mrunal's behalf have dismissed her wedding rumours citing her movie releases - Do Deewane Seher Mein and Dacoit - in the coming months, a close friend of Dhanush set aside second marriage speculations surrounding the Tere Ishk Mein star in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.